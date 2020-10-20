UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Adjourned Till 31st

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till 31st

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till October 31

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the brief proceedings of the case wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the brief proceedings of the case wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

The court, after a brief hearing, adjourned the case due to lawyers' strike.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the constructionof the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chiefexecutive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

