Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Aug 21

An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 21.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings wherein opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

In response to a court query, advocate Amjad Parvaiz on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, opposition leader in National Assembly, submitted that his client was busy in Islamabad in connection with NA session. He pleaded with the court to accept exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif for today.

The NAB officials submitted that supplementary reference against Hamza Shehbaz had been prepared and it would be filed soon.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till August 21 while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz. The court also allowed exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, then chief minister of Punjab, approved construction of a drain in Chiniot with a cost of Rs360 million only to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons Hamza and Salman.

It said the approval of the construction was given on a fake application filed by then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah showing the drain as a public project. It said public funds were misused for the benefit of family business of the suspects.