UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Adjourned Till Aug 21

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Aug 21

An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 21.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings wherein opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

In response to a court query, advocate Amjad Parvaiz on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, opposition leader in National Assembly, submitted that his client was busy in Islamabad in connection with NA session. He pleaded with the court to accept exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif for today.

The NAB officials submitted that supplementary reference against Hamza Shehbaz had been prepared and it would be filed soon.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till August 21 while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz. The court also allowed exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, then chief minister of Punjab, approved construction of a drain in Chiniot with a cost of Rs360 million only to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons Hamza and Salman.

It said the approval of the construction was given on a fake application filed by then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah showing the drain as a public project. It said public funds were misused for the benefit of family business of the suspects.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Punjab Chiniot August Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

3 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

41 minutes ago

LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.