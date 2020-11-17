Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Dec 1

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till December 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till December 1.

Duty Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

The court, after a brief hearing, extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz and also directed Home Secretary and SP Headquarters to appear on the next date of hearing in connection with show cause notices issued over not producing Hamza Shehbaz on October 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills.