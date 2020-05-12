UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Adjourned Till June 5

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Hamza Shehbaz and his father Shehbaz Sharif till June 5

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case.

Hamza Shehbaz could not be indicted again in the case as the jail authorities did not produce him due to COVID-19 protocol.

The court had directed jail authorities to produce Hamza on May 12 for indictment on last hearing.

Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per the reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

