Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till May 4

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till May 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till May 4.

The court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for indictment in the supplementary reference on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case.

The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to COVID-19 protocol.

Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Hamza Shahbaz till May 4.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan directed the NAB to submit reference as soon as possible.