UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Adjourned Till Nov 17

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:37 PM

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Nov 17

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till November 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till November 17.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

During the hearing, the officials of the Home department, police and jail submitted their replies to show cause notices issued by the court over not producing Hamza Shehbaz in the court on October 31.

The officials stated that the district police lines were responsible for producing Hamza Shehbaz in the court whereas jail officials had handed over Hamza Shehbaz to the officials concerned.

In response to a court query, the SP Headquarters told the court that Hamza Shehbaz had refused to travel in armored vehicle and returned.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and observed how many times it happened that an accused refused to appear in the court and who was responsible for it.

To which, the SP Headquarters replied that Hamza Shehbaz was responsible for it and assured that such an incident would not happen in future.

However, the court observed that apparently, it appears to be a small matter but it had serious consequences.

The court observed that it would review the replies filed by the officials concerned, besides adjourning the further hearing till November 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Vehicle October November From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ashrafi terms army's report on Karachi incident hi ..

1 minute ago

English FA chairman Clarke apologises for 'coloure ..

1 minute ago

All steps to be taken for progress of Radio Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

West African bloc ECOWAS congratulates I.Coast pre ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

39 minutes ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.