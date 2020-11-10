Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Nov 17

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till November 17

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

During the hearing, the officials of the Home department, police and jail submitted their replies to show cause notices issued by the court over not producing Hamza Shehbaz in the court on October 31.

The officials stated that the district police lines were responsible for producing Hamza Shehbaz in the court whereas jail officials had handed over Hamza Shehbaz to the officials concerned.

In response to a court query, the SP Headquarters told the court that Hamza Shehbaz had refused to travel in armored vehicle and returned.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and observed how many times it happened that an accused refused to appear in the court and who was responsible for it.

To which, the SP Headquarters replied that Hamza Shehbaz was responsible for it and assured that such an incident would not happen in future.

However, the court observed that apparently, it appears to be a small matter but it had serious consequences.

The court observed that it would review the replies filed by the officials concerned, besides adjourning the further hearing till November 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.