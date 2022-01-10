UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Acquittal Application By Hamza

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of acquittal application filed by Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till January 20, after his counsel sought time for preparation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of acquittal application filed by Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till January 20, after his counsel sought time for preparation.

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the case proceedings.

Hamza Shehbaz along with his counsel appeared before the court in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

The court also allowed one-day exemption application filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in both cases.

The court was requested to exempt Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance as he could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of Ashiana housing case till January 20 and also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the references.

