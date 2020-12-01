Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court grants one-time exemption to Hamza Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials told the court that Hamza had been released on parole for five days.

The defence counsel submitted that Hamza's grandmother had passed away and he had been released on parole for participation in the last rites.

At this, the court observed that Hamza should have appeared as already three days had passed and mostly no one comes for offering condolences in the morning.

The counsel argued that Hamza's meetings were scheduled with important personalities.

Subsequently, the court allowed application for exemption and adjourned further hearing till Dec 7.

The court also directed the Punjab home secretary and the police to determine who was responsible for not producing Hamza before the court on Oct 31 and submit a report within seven days.

The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.