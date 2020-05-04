Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz will be indicted today

(@fidahassanain)

Jail authorities will ensure production of PML-N Leader Hamza as previously he could not appear twice due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) A national accountability court will indict PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramazan Sugar Mills case here on Monday (today).

The jail authorities will produce Hamza Shehbaz before the court for his indictment in the case. Strict security arrangements have also been made in and outside the premises of the court as barbed wires and containers were put there on the roads leading to the court.

Hamza Shehbaz is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly. However, he is in jail for last eleven months due to different NAB cases.

The court had earlier ordered the authorities concerned to ensure his production, with additional directives that special arrangements should be made regarding fight against spread of Coronavirus.

Previously, Hamza Shehbaz’ s indictment was delayed twice due to Coronavirus.

The National Accountability Bureau had moved reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz alleging that Shehbaz Sharif misused his authority when he was Punjab Chief Minister and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons including Hamza Shehbaz. The ownership of the mills led

The bureau alleged that the step inflicted a loss of Rs. 213 million to the national exchequer.

The anti-graft buster further alleged that the approval of the construction was given on a fake application filed by the then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah, showing the drain as a public project and public funds were misused for the benefit of Sharif family to facilitate them to run their businesses in the area.