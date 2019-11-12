UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Judge, Hamza Exchange Hot Words

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:18 PM

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Judge, Hamza exchange hot words

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :An altercation occurred between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and the judge during the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case at the accountability court here on Tuesday.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry was conducting the proceedings, wherein, Hamza Shehbaz was also produced before the court.

A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted that the supplementary reference had been filed against opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz who were nominated as accused in it.

At this stage the judge expressed displeasure against Hamza Shehbaz for allowing his 'selfies' being taken in the courtroom and directed him to come forward.

However, Hamza retorted in a hard tone and questioned the judge on his tone to him.

Addressing Hamza, the judge observed that he was disturbing court decorum. The judge asked him if he (Hamza) had come to court to hold a press conference there.

However, Hamza said that many people wanted to meet him and said that he was in judicial custody and that he didn't call or brought those people.

MPA Rana Mashood stated that all the accused were in NAB custody and people were not allowed to visit them so they had themselves turned up for meeting.

At this, Hamza also sought permission from the court to talk and submitted that he respected the court and that he didn't bring those people.

Later, a counsel on behalf of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance and stated that he had gone to Islamabad to attend National Assembly session. The court had questioned his absence earlier.

The counsel further assured the court that documents concerned would be attached in future with the exemption application in response to a court objection that how it could be determined that session was in progress or not.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings till November 26 after it was informed that copies of supplementary reference had been given to the counsel of accused. The court also extended judicial remand of Hamza till the next date of the hearing.

