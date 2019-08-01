UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Judicial Remand Of Hamza Shehbaz Extended Till August 9

Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Accountability Court has extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz till August 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Accountability Court has extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz till August 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.AC took up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, judge while inquiring Hamza Shehbaz said that do you want to say something?Upon it Hamza Shehbaz replied that he is a man and will say to NAB that it should prove corruption against him.He claimed that NAB cannot prove corruption against him till the Day of Judgment.

He said the day corruption proves against him he will seek an apology to nation.Talking to media men on the occasion of appearance before NAB court Hamza Shehbaz said that lies of government are going to become noose around government's own neck.He said that government has failed in every field.How bread price will be reduced when today government has increased the petrol prices.People in the government have made the life of general public miserable .He said they can not run government even if they arrest whole opposition.

