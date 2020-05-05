Ramzan Sugar Mills case: NAB court to indict PML-N President Hamza Shehbaz on May 12

(@fidahassanain)

The Court directed the jail authorities to produce Hamza Shehbaz on next date of hearing.

LAHORE: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) An accountability court has to indict PML-N leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on May 12.

The NAB court judge directed the jail authorities to produce Hamza Shehbaz on the next date of hearing, with directives to ensure all other precautionary measures.

