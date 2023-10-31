Open Menu

Ramzan Sugar Mills Reference: Court Summons Shehbaz, Hamza On Nov 29

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 29

An accountability court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on November 29 in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on November 29 in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan issued the summons for the duo, ordering them to appear in the court in person.

On September 7, 2022, the accountability court returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the National Accountability Bureau in view of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

However, after the Supreme Court struck down sections of NAB law amendments on September 15, 2023, the references, including Ramzan Sugar Mills, were reopened.

The NAB has accused the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The bureau alleged that Shehbaz Sharif approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills, as chief minister Punjab. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab September November Million Court

Recent Stories

Distt admin warns action, dissociates from private ..

Distt admin warns action, dissociates from private committee

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

2 minutes ago
 USAID Administrator phones FM Jilani; Pak-US ties, ..

USAID Administrator phones FM Jilani; Pak-US ties, Gaza situation discussed

2 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in Afghan family ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in Afghan family's petition

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours UAE&#039;s Amnah Al Ma ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours UAE&#039;s Amnah Al Mansoori, Qatar&#039;s Abdullah ..

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit camp set up for illegal fo ..

Commissioner, RPO visit camp set up for illegal foreigners repatriation

2 minutes ago
Swat Police seized 660 liters of liquor, over 10-k ..

Swat Police seized 660 liters of liquor, over 10-kg Hashish

2 minutes ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi interim bail till Nov 15

Court extends Bushra Bibi interim bail till Nov 15

5 minutes ago
 Open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office San ..

Open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar

5 minutes ago
 DC, DPO Kohat Assured Transparent Investigation In ..

DC, DPO Kohat Assured Transparent Investigation Into Attack on Journalist

5 minutes ago
 Entire Pakistani nation stands united on Palestine ..

Entire Pakistani nation stands united on Palestine issue: Solangi

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan