Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on November 29 in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan issued the summons for the duo, ordering them to appear in the court in person.

On September 7, 2022, the accountability court returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the National Accountability Bureau in view of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

However, after the Supreme Court struck down sections of NAB law amendments on September 15, 2023, the references, including Ramzan Sugar Mills, were reopened.

The NAB has accused the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The bureau alleged that Shehbaz Sharif approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills, as chief minister Punjab. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.