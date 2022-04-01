UrduPoint.com

Ramzan's Moon To Be Sighted On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is going to sight the moon of Ramzan 1443 AH in the office of Auqaf Department in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is going to sight the moon of Ramzan 1443 AH in the office of Auqaf Department in Peshawar.

The meeting, headed by Chairmen Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, will be participated by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal and Zonal Committees' members besides representative of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Zonal Committees will hold the meetings at their respective headquarters across the country.

The final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman about the moon sighting on the basis of testimonies to be received from every nook and cranny of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

