ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to eradicate the menace terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was determined to defeat all elements seeking to destabilize the country.

He said that all the political parties, institutions, and the entire nation firmly stood for the cause.

In reply to a question, he acknowledged that the country was facing various challenges on the economic front.

He said the government was taking steps to bring macroeconomic stability and put Pakistan on the path of growth.

Expanding the tax net, reducing expenditure, and boosting exports were the strategies in focus for the economic revival and to provide relief to the people, he added.