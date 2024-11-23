Rana Afzal Advises PTI To Shun Anarchy, Work For Country's Betterment
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon its "destructive politics" and instead work collaboratively towards the betterment of Pakistan.
In an interview to a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the country's welfare, rather than pursuing a path of chaos and disruption.
Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan stated that Imran Khan's party's public gatherings would only serve to harm the economy and disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people.
Imran Khan's leadership has been a subject of controversy, with many questioning his political vision and tactics, he criticized.
He criticized that Imran Khan's party is only interested in pursuing a politics of chaos and anarchy, which will ultimately lead to severe consequences.
Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan issued a stern warning that the government will not be intimidated or blackmailed by anyone and will take all necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of both its citizens and the state.
He emphasized that the government is committed to maintaining law and order, adding, we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace or threaten national security
