Open Menu

Rana Afzal Asks PTI To Shun Ego Politics For National Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Rana Afzal asks PTI to shun ego politics for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rana Ihsan Afzal Tuesday appealed to PTI to set aside arrogance and adopt a conciliatory approach, emphasizing that engaging in constructive talks is the only viable path forward to address

grievances.

In an interview with a private news channel, he stressed that instead of resorting to undemocratic measures, PTI leaders should refrain from portraying themselves as victims.

He emphasized that PTI should prioritize the nation's well-being over political interests, considering the welfare of Pakistan and its innocent citizens.

By adopting this approach, PTI can work towards finding solutions that benefit the country as a whole, rather than perpetuating political polarization, he warned.

Rana Ihsan Afzal strongly condemned PTI's involvement in the 9th May and 26 November incidents, terming them as undemocratic steps that undermined the country's stability and rule of law.

He emphasized that such actions were unacceptable and went against the principles of democracy, which PTI claims to uphold.

"It is imperative for PTI leaders to respect the democratic process and refrain from inciting violence and chaos," he stated.

Rana Ihsan Afzal also expressed his admiration for the policies of his party, praising their efforts to steer the country out of default and put it on the path to economic stability.

He acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the government was operating, but expressed confidence in their ability to navigate these difficulties and implement effective solutions.

Recent Stories

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

31 minutes ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

9 hours ago
Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

10 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

10 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

10 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan