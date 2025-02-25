Rana Afzal Asks PTI To Shun Ego Politics For National Interest
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rana Ihsan Afzal Tuesday appealed to PTI to set aside arrogance and adopt a conciliatory approach, emphasizing that engaging in constructive talks is the only viable path forward to address
grievances.
In an interview with a private news channel, he stressed that instead of resorting to undemocratic measures, PTI leaders should refrain from portraying themselves as victims.
He emphasized that PTI should prioritize the nation's well-being over political interests, considering the welfare of Pakistan and its innocent citizens.
By adopting this approach, PTI can work towards finding solutions that benefit the country as a whole, rather than perpetuating political polarization, he warned.
Rana Ihsan Afzal strongly condemned PTI's involvement in the 9th May and 26 November incidents, terming them as undemocratic steps that undermined the country's stability and rule of law.
He emphasized that such actions were unacceptable and went against the principles of democracy, which PTI claims to uphold.
"It is imperative for PTI leaders to respect the democratic process and refrain from inciting violence and chaos," he stated.
Rana Ihsan Afzal also expressed his admiration for the policies of his party, praising their efforts to steer the country out of default and put it on the path to economic stability.
He acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the government was operating, but expressed confidence in their ability to navigate these difficulties and implement effective solutions.
