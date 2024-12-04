Open Menu

Rana Afzal Slams PTI For Focusing On Lie-based Propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and said that they lack of a public-related agenda by focusing on spreading lie-based propaganda.

In an Interview with a Private news channel, Coordinator Rana Ihsan said PTI's false propaganda about protester deaths is a desperate attempt to achieve their nefarious political objectives and hide the failure of their protest.

About PTI's propaganda efforts, he said that they are merely an attempt to tarnish Pakistan's image internationally, he mentioned.

The spread of misinformation on social media has become a significant concern, and it is alarming to see fake images, videos, and false statistics being used to manipulate public opinion, he mentioned.

Rana Ihsan emphasized that PTI's propaganda is not only harmful to Pakistan's international reputation but also

undermines the country's stability and security.

He urged the nation to be vigilant and not fall prey to PTI's misinformation campaign.

Rana Ihsan Afzal strongly condemned K-P Chief Minister Gandapur for making unfounded and provocative statements against state institutions.

To another question, Rana Ihsan Afzal pointed out that no concrete evidence has been presented and no affected families have come forward to register First Information Reports (FIRs) with the

authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Social Media

