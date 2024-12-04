Rana Afzal Slams PTI For Focusing On Lie-based Propaganda
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and said that they lack of a public-related agenda by focusing on spreading lie-based propaganda.
In an Interview with a Private news channel, Coordinator Rana Ihsan said PTI's false propaganda about protester deaths is a desperate attempt to achieve their nefarious political objectives and hide the failure of their protest.
About PTI's propaganda efforts, he said that they are merely an attempt to tarnish Pakistan's image internationally, he mentioned.
The spread of misinformation on social media has become a significant concern, and it is alarming to see fake images, videos, and false statistics being used to manipulate public opinion, he mentioned.
Rana Ihsan emphasized that PTI's propaganda is not only harmful to Pakistan's international reputation but also
undermines the country's stability and security.
He urged the nation to be vigilant and not fall prey to PTI's misinformation campaign.
Rana Ihsan Afzal strongly condemned K-P Chief Minister Gandapur for making unfounded and provocative statements against state institutions.
To another question, Rana Ihsan Afzal pointed out that no concrete evidence has been presented and no affected families have come forward to register First Information Reports (FIRs) with the
authorities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, several injured in Nankana Sahib Motorway accident12 minutes ago
-
Minor killed,one injured in a road mishap52 minutes ago
-
International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in AJK8 hours ago
-
Narcotics smuggler arrested with 25kg heroin9 hours ago
-
Performance report of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police released10 hours ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing11 hours ago
-
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education11 hours ago
-
PTI to face punishment for creating violence near D-Chowk: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Af ..11 hours ago
-
International Day of persons with disabilities observed12 hours ago
-
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House12 hours ago
-
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan12 hours ago
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station12 hours ago