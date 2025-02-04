Rana Afzal urges PTI to work for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work for the country’s progress and avoid playing role to weaken economy. Parliament is playing role for strengthening national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Inflation is gradually moving down, he said adding that the economy was improving day by day.

PTI, he said should not create hurdles for moving the country forward. In reply to a question. He said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

To a question, he said that all the parties including Opposition should work for smooth flow of national institutions and political system.