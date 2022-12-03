Rana aks PTI to avoid unconstitutional way for dissolving assemblies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to avoid adopting an unconstitutional manner for dissolving assemblies in two provinces.

"We are not in favour of dissolving assemblies," he said while talking to a private television channel. The government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works, he said, adding that organizing early elections was not possible in flood-affected areas.

He said rehabilitation of flood-hit people was the priority of the government.

He urged the PTI leadership to come forward and initiate dialogue to resolve political matters.

The dialogue was the only way to address issues of public interest, he added.

To a question about early elections, he said the elections would be held next year.

He made it clear that coalition partners were not escaping from elections.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win the next polls with majority votes of people.

He said that Imran Khan was trying to create unrest in the country through unconstitutional demands.

He invited the PTI to the negotiating table for holding talks with the government.