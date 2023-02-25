Rana Asif Saeed elected as President HCBA Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Rana Asif Saeed won the slot of President in High Court Bar Association's (Multan) elections, here on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, he bagged 3230 votes while his opponents Sajjad Haider Matela and Riaz ul Hassan Gillani secured 1997 and 900 votes respectively.

Similarly, general secretary-ship was won by Haseeb Qadir. He secured 3475 votes. However, his rival candidates Anees Mehdi got 1520 and Ishtiaq Gujjar 659 votes.