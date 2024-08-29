Rana Asks Balochistan Leaders To Resolve Issues Through Dialogue
Published August 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday asked the Balochistan leaders to come forward and resolve the issues through dialogue.
The leaders of Balochistan should bring the resolution in the provincial assembly so that all public interest matters could
be addressed in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He warned that those involved in the recent killings of innocent people in Balochistan would be given exemplary punishment according to law.
He invited the Baloch leaders to sit together to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the province.
Replying to a question about security issues in the province, he said apex committee has been constituted to deal security matters. He said that government was committed to root out terrorism at all costs.
Senator Kamran Murtaza while talking to news channel said that there was dire need to implement Article 4, for resolving the issues of Balochistan people.
