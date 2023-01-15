UrduPoint.com

Rana Asks Political Parties To Show Sanity Over LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Rana asks political parties to show sanity over LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday urged the stakeholders including the political parties to show sanity and defuse the tense situation arisen in the wake of local bodies elections in Karachi.

In a series of tweets, the minister said two political parties were in favour of holding the elections on January 15 while two were against it. There was a risk of some untoward incident in Karachi and Hyderabad as some miscreant elements could take the advantage of the situation.

Any small incident could create a law & order situation in the two cities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan and the Judiciary should take notice of the severity of the situation and suggest a way out in accordance with the law and Constitution, he concluded.

