Rana Asks PTI Leaders To Visit Parliament For General Elections' Dates

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Rana asks PTI leaders to visit parliament for general elections' dates

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday stressed upon the PTI leaders to visit parliament for the discussion on holding the next general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said election dates would be settled down by politicians, adding that PTI should visit Parliament for holding talks on the next polls.

He said blackmailing and threatening tactics are not the civilized way to resolve political issues. Appreciating the policies of the coalition government, he said all efforts are being made to steer the country out of economic issues.

He said the government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the poor masses.

In reply to a question about dissolving assemblies by Chief Minister Punjab, he said, we are ready to hold elections in Punjab after the provincial assembly dissolution.

He said, all the political leaders including Imran Khan should use the forum of parliament for discussing national affairs.

He advised PTI to work for the country's interest and avoid politics of agitation with the government.

