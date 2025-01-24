Rana Asks PTI To Avail Opportunity Of Dialogue In Next Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf
(PTI), to avail opportunity of dialogue in the next meeting. Rejecting dialogue offer by PTI on Jan 28, was not the right decision, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The members of PTI had given the charter of demand and they should receive the reply in black and white, he added.
PTI is responsible to create deadlock in the dialogue process, he said. The last regime of PTI had also created difficulties in the economic sector of Pakistan, he stated.
In reply to a question about pressure of foreign country for the release of PTI founder, he said, we will take all the decisions
in the larger national interest. To a question about social media act, he said the government will take all possible steps to control misuse
of social media.
