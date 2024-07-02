Open Menu

Rana Asks PTI To Negotiate, Resolve Political Issues

Published July 02, 2024

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to come forward for talks and resolve political issues

Despite political tactics of PTI, we are ready to move forward in the larger national interest, he said while talking to a private

television channel.

The PTI last regime had made false cases against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said.

The PTI leaders and supporters had been involved in attacking on national institutions, he said adding that attacking on security institution was a serious offense. May 9, incident committed by PTI was also the action against the state, he reminded.

We are still inviting PTI to sit together for talks so that all political issues could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.

Dialogue is the only way out to resolve the political issues, he added.

