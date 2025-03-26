Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to choose parliamentary

forum for discussing political level matters.

PTI should come forward and initiate dialogue with the government for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about founder of PTI’s participation for discussing national challenges including terrorism, he said

that members of PTI could make request with speaker NA regarding the matter.

About recalling national security meeting, he said national security session could be summoned again if PTI wants to give input with serious attitude in rooting out terrorism from this country.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's role for Balochistan, he said Nawaz Sharif is ready to play vital role for peace and prosperity of Balochistan region. To a question, he said the government is ready to sit with those people of Balochistan who likes peace and development for provincial areas.