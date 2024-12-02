Rana Asks PTI To Use Parliamentary Forum To Address Political Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to initiate dialogue at the forum of parliament for addressing political issues
We are inviting PTI leaders to sit together for resolving all political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel. Promoting false propaganda and using social media for negative purpose would not be helpful for PTI leadership, he said.
PTI had already made false claims through social media, he said. Irresponsible statement given by the leaders of PTI against the state is regrettable, he said.
In reply to a question, he said a parliamentary commission should be formed to investigate the D-Chowk incident.
To another question, he said, dialogue is the only option to resolve the political issues and we are offering talks to PTI to move forward.
