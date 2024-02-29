Rana Ayub Assumes Charge As CEO MEPCO
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO here on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO here on Thursday.
The board of Directors MEPCO has given him the responsibility after retirement of CEO MEPCO
Mahar Allah Yar Bharawana after completing his tenure.
Engineer Rana Ayub was considered senior most engineer in power sector and MEPCO. He started his service as Assistant Manager Planning WAPDA house Lahore in 1990. He was serving as General Manager Technical MEPCO currently.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city
PU extends associate degree admission date
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of A ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative11 minutes ago
-
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday13 minutes ago
-
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram13 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city13 minutes ago
-
PU extends associate degree admission date17 minutes ago
-
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 217 minutes ago
-
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..16 minutes ago
-
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration31 minutes ago
-
9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 124 minutes ago
-
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directs to expedite relief operation in rain-hi ..27 minutes ago
-
1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying27 minutes ago
-
People's representatives to run country' affairs after general elections : Solangi27 minutes ago