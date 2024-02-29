Open Menu

Rana Ayub Assumes Charge As CEO MEPCO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO here on Thursday.

The board of Directors MEPCO has given him the responsibility after retirement of CEO MEPCO

Mahar Allah Yar Bharawana after completing his tenure.

Engineer Rana Ayub was considered senior most engineer in power sector and MEPCO. He started his service as Assistant Manager Planning WAPDA house Lahore in 1990. He was serving as General Manager Technical MEPCO currently.

