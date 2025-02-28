Rana Blames Enemy Country For Disrupting Peace In KP
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that India is supporting the defunct organization to disrupt peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.
Talking to a private news channel program, he condemned the bomb blast at a mosque in which some people have lost their lives and scores were injured.
He said Indian secret agency’s involvement in this henious activity could not
be ruled out.
He said Pakistan Armed forces and police are fully determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from this country.He further said that Pakistan armed forces and security institutions have achieved a tremendous success in fighting war on terrorism. In reply to a question about cabinet expansion, he said there was a need to expand the cabinet members for resolving people’s problems at their doorsteps.
