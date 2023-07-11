Open Menu

Rana Blames PTI Chairman For Provoking People To Sabotage Peace, Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Rana blames PTI chairman for provoking people to sabotage peace, security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday blamed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for provoking people to sabotage peace and security institutions in the country.

Chairman of PTI had been found involved in brainwashing people for attacking security institutions, Radio Pakistan, Corp Commander House and Jinnah House on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the PTI chairman had instigated the people for creating a law and order situation in the country and was the mastermind of the May 9 mayhem.

He said PTI chief's trial should be held in military courts and the government should take serious action against those who were found guilty in May 9 incident.

Commenting on the election date, he said all coalition partners have developed a consensus to hold elections after dissolving assemblies. He said elections should be held in 60 or 90 days after dissolving assemblies.

To a question about prolonging the caretaker set-up, he said, we didn't have any plan to delay the general elections.

