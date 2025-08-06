Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works

(@FahadShabbir)

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for not paying attention to development works of the province.

The people had rejected the protest call given by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for August 5, due to PTI politics of disruption, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI protest rallies have also failed due to lack of coordination and division in the party, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan is making economic progress in different fields and the people want to see development in the country. He said that incumbent government is focusing on development and economic progress of the country.

To a question about dialogue, he said dialogue is the way forward for resolving political issues.