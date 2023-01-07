UrduPoint.com

Rana Criticizes PTI Chairman For Playing Nation With Fake Narrative

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Rana criticizes PTI Chairman for playing nation with fake narrative

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday criticized the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for playing the nation with fake narrative.

The false narrative was being promoted by Imran Khan to waste the time of the public, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the PTI had lost the popularity among masses due to corruption and money laundering cases, adding Imran Khan was trying to disturb the public by discussing non-issues.

The minister said the coalition government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to poor masses.

To a question about next elections, he said the PML-N would win general elections on the basis of performance.

