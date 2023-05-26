Rana criticizes PTI for using offensive language, damaging public property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using offensive language through social media and damaging sensitive places.

The PTI leaders and workers had been found involved in destroying public places and statues of martyrs installed at different places in Pakistan, he said.

while talking to a private television channel, he said that PTI workers and leaders had admitted degrading the places of martyrs on May 9.

He said that cases have been registered against those found in serious offenses, adding that very serious level cases would be tackled by military courts while ordinary level cases are being treated through normal courts.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders are leaving Imran's party because they cannot face long trials in courts.

Appreciating the PML-N members for their strong commitment to Nawaz Sharif, he said that PTI's last regime had registered false cases against the rival party members and they (PML-N leaders), had to spend a long time in jail.

Commenting on police search operation, he said that PTI leaders and workers who are found guilty of a crime are hiding to avoid arrest, adding police are searching the criminals from various places so that cases could be registered with solid evidence.

Regretting the role of PTI as a weak party, he said that PTI had launched an offensive drive on May 9 after dangerous training for hundreds of people.