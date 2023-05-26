UrduPoint.com

Rana Criticizes PTI For Using Offensive Language, Damaging Public Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Rana criticizes PTI for using offensive language, damaging public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using offensive language through social media and damaging sensitive places.

The PTI leaders and workers had been found involved in destroying public places and statues of martyrs installed at different places in Pakistan, he said.

while talking to a private television channel, he said that PTI workers and leaders had admitted degrading the places of martyrs on May 9.

He said that cases have been registered against those found in serious offenses, adding that very serious level cases would be tackled by military courts while ordinary level cases are being treated through normal courts.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders are leaving Imran's party because they cannot face long trials in courts.

Appreciating the PML-N members for their strong commitment to Nawaz Sharif, he said that PTI's last regime had registered false cases against the rival party members and they (PML-N leaders), had to spend a long time in jail.

Commenting on police search operation, he said that PTI leaders and workers who are found guilty of a crime are hiding to avoid arrest, adding police are searching the criminals from various places so that cases could be registered with solid evidence.

Regretting the role of PTI as a weak party, he said that PTI had launched an offensive drive on May 9 after dangerous training for hundreds of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Jail Social Media Rana SanaUllah May Criminals TV From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

47 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

47 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

48 minutes ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

54 minutes ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.