Rana dismisses allegations of mistreatment meted out to female prisoners involved in May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Monday rejected the allegations being propagated on social media about the mistreatment being meted out to female prisoners involved in the May 9th vandalism.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that all those accused of the Jinnah House attack in Lahore would face legal consequences.

He said the 'PTI's radicals' burnt houses, public properties, and military installations with proper planning to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

He also blamed Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for brainwashing youth in a bid to create chaos and unrest in the country.

The minister said that according to evidence, the violent protesters of the May 9th mayhem were instructed by Imran Khan and other leaders of the PTI.