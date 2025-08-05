Rana Ihsan declares decisive action against sugar price variations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Tuesday, declared a decisive government action against sugar price variations, stressing a reduction in prices while warning that those involved in price manipulation are facing strict legal consequences.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan addressed the ongoing sugar shortage, clarifying that it was primarily due to climate change, not a scandal.

He assured that the Prime Minister had constituted a special committee to closely monitor the situation and ensure transparency in the sugar supply chain.

Khan emphasized that the government had initiated a strong crackdown on sugar mills and individuals involved in hoarding.

He revealed that prices had surged to as high as 165 Rs, but in some cities, prices had reached alarming levels, ranging from 173 Rs to 185 Rs per kg.

He also stated that the government was taking strict actions to curb price manipulation, including imposing penalties, fines and making arrests.

FIRs are being registered against those responsible for the artificial price hikes, with the authorities committed to taking all necessary measures to restore stability in the market, he added.

The Coordinator made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for price manipulation and those found guilty would face severe legal consequences.

He further explained that over 28,000 sugar violators had been identified, with 330 FIRs registered against those found guilty. Additionally, around 1,700 arrests have been made for violations related to hoarding and price manipulation, underscoring the government's commitment to tackling the issue with full force.

He said the government will soon take further steps to address these price differences, ensuring that the sugar market stabilizes and that any remaining discrepancies are resolved swiftly.

In response to a question about the PTI protest, he issued a stern warning, stating that the party had neither obtained an NOC nor submitted any formal request for the protest.

He made it clear that no one is above the law and any attempts to disrupt public order, block roads, or infringe on citizens' rights would not be tolerated.

The authorities will take strict action against anyone violating these principles, he added.