Rana Ihsan Flays PTI Leaders For Using Derogatory Language In Public Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for using derogatory language in public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for using derogatory language in public meetings.

The PTI leaders and workers had a track record for spreading culture of violence in the country through public gathering, he said while talking to a private television channel.

No one could be allowed to create a situation like May 9 riots, he added.

The PTI, he said, had received permission from the civil administration for holding a public meeting first on August 22 and then on September 8. During their speeches at the Sunday's meeting, the PTI leaders had adopted an undemocratic attitude, he observed.

