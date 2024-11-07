Rana Ihsan for further strengthening Pakistan-US partnership to promote regional peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Thursday said by fostering a stronger partnership, Pakistan and the US can address pressing regional challenges and promote a more peaceful and prosperous future.

He congratulated Donald Trump on his recent accomplishment and expressed optimism for enhanced government-to-government relations between Pakistan and the United States.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been working to strengthen its relationships with neighboring countries, aiming for mutual understanding to collaboratively resolve the issues.

Responding to a query, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is preoccupied with propagating issues, which has ultimately damaged Pakistan's foreign relationships.