Rana Ihsan Hints At Giving Small Cushion To PTI Upon Its Return To Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Rana Ihsan hints at giving small cushion to PTI upon its return to Parliament

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s stance on the early elections was very clear from the day first

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s stance on the early elections was very clear from the day first.

"If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) returns to the parliament, we may negotiate its demand for an early election," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Upon being asked what concessions the PTI could possibly get during the discussion on the Parliament's floor, Rana Ihsan said, "There can be a one or two-month 'cushion' for the party." He said the pressing issue that needed thorough discussions among the stakeholders was the electoral reforms so that the election's outcome would be acceptable to all.

In response to a query that why the talks between the government and PTI never bore fruit, he said that in the past, every PTI delegation that came to hold talks lacked authority; and even if there was a point of agreement, Imran khan had always been quick to withdraw from it.

The Coordinator believed that in the current circumstances, there were increasing odds that dissolving assemblies would deepen the economic crisis.

Rana Ihsan said the coalition government was doing damage control as the economy was wrecked by Imran Khan. "We took it as our obligation to prevent the country from devolving into the kind of position that Imran's government had left us in", he maintained.

