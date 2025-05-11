Open Menu

Rana Ihsan Lauds Collective Response Against Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Rana Ihsan lauds collective response against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday lauded the collective national response to recent tensions, calling it a moment of pride for the entire country.

“The entire nation deserves congratulations. The government, military leadership, and people have shown maturity, restraint, and unity,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Khan praised the armed forces for their professionalism and the government for exhausting all diplomatic channels before responding.

“We have proven ourselves as a responsible state,” he stated.

He also commended Pakistan’s media for playing a constructive and principled role during the crisis. “Our media stood by the country and avoided sensationalism. Their role was positive and responsible,” Khan said.

He described the situation as a multi-layered battle—military, diplomatic, and media—and emphasized that “Pakistan has emerged victorious on all fronts.”

Recent Stories

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, a ..

Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire

23 minutes ago
 Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minist ..

Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora

46 minutes ago
 One held for electricity theft

One held for electricity theft

46 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed ..

46 minutes ago
 RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital

RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital

46 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

55 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

55 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

55 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

55 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan