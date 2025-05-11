Rana Ihsan lauds collective response against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday lauded the collective national response to recent tensions, calling it a moment of pride for the entire country.

“The entire nation deserves congratulations. The government, military leadership, and people have shown maturity, restraint, and unity,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Khan praised the armed forces for their professionalism and the government for exhausting all diplomatic channels before responding.

“We have proven ourselves as a responsible state,” he stated.

He also commended Pakistan’s media for playing a constructive and principled role during the crisis. “Our media stood by the country and avoided sensationalism. Their role was positive and responsible,” Khan said.

He described the situation as a multi-layered battle—military, diplomatic, and media—and emphasized that “Pakistan has emerged victorious on all fronts.”