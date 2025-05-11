Rana Ihsan Lauds Collective Response Against Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday lauded the collective national response to recent tensions, calling it a moment of pride for the entire country.
“The entire nation deserves congratulations. The government, military leadership, and people have shown maturity, restraint, and unity,” he said while talking to a private news channel.
Khan praised the armed forces for their professionalism and the government for exhausting all diplomatic channels before responding.
“We have proven ourselves as a responsible state,” he stated.
He also commended Pakistan’s media for playing a constructive and principled role during the crisis. “Our media stood by the country and avoided sensationalism. Their role was positive and responsible,” Khan said.
He described the situation as a multi-layered battle—military, diplomatic, and media—and emphasized that “Pakistan has emerged victorious on all fronts.”
Recent Stories
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire23 minutes ago
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora46 minutes ago
-
One held for electricity theft46 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..46 minutes ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital46 minutes ago
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..55 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab55 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"55 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..55 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM2 hours ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage2 hours ago