Rana Ihsan urges national unity to defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Tuesday called for political unity, urging all parties to prioritize national interest over political agendas.

Talking to private news channel, he highlighted ongoing efforts to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and strengthen coordination between Federal and provincial agencies.

He emphasized the government's commitment to national security and eliminating terrorism.

He stressed the need for comprehensive implementation of NAP, including both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

He emphasized that the government is open to dialogue and has invited all political stakeholders, including PTI, to build consensus on joint efforts to combat terrorism.

Afzal underscored the importance of collaboration to counter external threats and maintain national stability.