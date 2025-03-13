Rana Invites Opposition To Work Together For Rooting Out Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday invited the Opposition to work together for
rooting out terrorism from this part of the region.
Anti-state elements are trying to sabotage development projects being carried out in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
"We are also inviting Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to come forward for wiping out menace of terrorism from this country, " he said.
In reply to a question about recent attacks on train, he said that many countries except India had condemned the terrorism incident in Sibi area.
He said that it is the moral duty of a rival political party in Pakistan to condemn the recent terrorism incident in a proper manner.
He said that entire nation is united with Armed forces of Pakistan to flush out terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region. Pakistan Armed forces and security institutions had made a lot of sacrifices in fighting war on terror, he said. Pakistan had achieved a great success while fighting war on terrorism, he added.
