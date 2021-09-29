UrduPoint.com

Rana Khurram Elected Unopposed APCPLA Central Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:49 PM

Rana Khurram elected unopposed APCPLA Central Chairman

Rana Khurram Akhlaq Billa has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) for a term of one year 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Rana Khurram Akhlaq Billa has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) for a term of one year 2021-22.

This was announced by Chairman Election Commission APCPLA Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad while addressing the annual general meeting of the association here on Wednesday.

He said, according to the election results, Rana Amir Raza was also elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq as Zonal Chairman (North Zone) and Shahid Maqbool as Vice Chairman (South Zone).

Similarly, Chaudhry Javed Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Khalid Mehmood Cheema, Ejaz Ahmad Nagra, Rana Amir Raza, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq from Faisalabad, Shahid Maqbool from Karachi, Mehmood Idrees from Karachi, Farhan Adeel from Peshawar and Muhammad Ramzan from Toba Tek Singh were also elected as members of Executive Committee APCPLA unopposed.

He congratulated the new body of APCPLA and hoped that it would strive to resolve the issues of association as well as the problems of loom owners and workers by highlighting it at appropriate forum.

Newly elected Central Chairman APCPLA Rana Khurram Akhlaq also addressed the meeting and said that his father Rana Akhlaq Ahmad served the associated thrice as its Chairman and the loom owners had full confidence in his leadership.

He will also follow footprints of his father and serve the association and its memberswith the same spirit, Rana Khurram added.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Faisalabad Peshawar Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Toba Tek Singh Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

3 minutes ago
 German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything t ..

German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything to Avoid Transnistria Conflict ..

3 minutes ago
 Sports Minister greets Punjab contingent on winnin ..

Sports Minister greets Punjab contingent on winning Inter-Provincial Athletics T ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Talks With Erdogan Meaningful

Putin Calls Talks With Erdogan Meaningful

3 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues release orders of 37 traders

DC Abbottabad issues release orders of 37 traders

10 minutes ago
 NAB not to spare plunderers and looters of Nation' ..

NAB not to spare plunderers and looters of Nation's money: Chairman

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.