Rana Khurram elected unopposed APCPLA Central Chairman

Rana Khurram Akhlaq Billa has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) for a term of one year 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Rana Khurram Akhlaq Billa has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) for a term of one year 2021-22.

This was announced by Chairman Election Commission APCPLA Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad while addressing the annual general meeting of the association here on Wednesday.

He said, according to the election results, Rana Amir Raza was also elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq as Zonal Chairman (North Zone) and Shahid Maqbool as Vice Chairman (South Zone).

Similarly, Chaudhry Javed Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Khalid Mehmood Cheema, Ejaz Ahmad Nagra, Rana Amir Raza, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq from Faisalabad, Shahid Maqbool from Karachi, Mehmood Idrees from Karachi, Farhan Adeel from Peshawar and Muhammad Ramzan from Toba Tek Singh were also elected as members of Executive Committee APCPLA unopposed.

He congratulated the new body of APCPLA and hoped that it would strive to resolve the issues of association as well as the problems of loom owners and workers by highlighting it at appropriate forum.

Newly elected Central Chairman APCPLA Rana Khurram Akhlaq also addressed the meeting and said that his father Rana Akhlaq Ahmad served the associated thrice as its Chairman and the loom owners had full confidence in his leadership.

He will also follow footprints of his father and serve the association and its memberswith the same spirit, Rana Khurram added.