Rana Manan applauds UET’s global achievements and youth-centric initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Task Force on Prisons, Rana Manan Khan, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met with Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir. The Vice Chancellor warmly welcomed Rana Manan on his arrival at UET.

During the meeting, Dr. Shahid Munir briefed Rana Manan on the university's policies and various ongoing projects. They discussed the measures being taken to ensure the financial stability of the university.

Rana Manan Khan congratulated the Vice Chancellor on UET’s significant achievements in the global rankings and especially praised the university’s outstanding performance in the recent PINTECH Expo competitions, organized in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) and the Higher Education Department (HED).

Dr. Shahid Munir expressed hope that Rana Manan would continue to support the development and prosperity of the UET campus in his hometown, Narowal. He also appreciated the ongoing patronage under the leadership of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

Dr. Munir lauded the Chief Minister’s vision behind the “Honhaar Scholarship Program” and also praised student-friendly initiatives like the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme. He emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in supporting the youth, enhancing future talent, and polishing their skills.