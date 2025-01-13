Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot

Chairperson Chief Minister's Task Force on Prisons Punjab Rana Manan Khan made a surprise visit to District Jail Sialkot, reviewed the food and other facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Chief Minister's Task Force on Prisons Punjab Rana Manan Khan made a surprise visit to District Jail Sialkot, reviewed the food and other facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari and Jail Superintendent Malik Babar were also with him on this occasion.

Rana Manan Khan said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, administrative matters and facilities including security in the jails are being improved and the terms of service provided in the jail are being monitored.

The Chairperson inquired about the facilities provided to the prisoners and issued instructions to the jail authorities to address their legitimate complaints.

Rana Manan Khan checked the food prepared for the prisoners in the jail by eating it and visited the patients undergoing treatment in the jail hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.