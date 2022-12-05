UrduPoint.com

Rana Maqbool Asks PTI To Return To Parliament, Play Role In Election Reformation:

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rana Maqbool asks PTI to return to Parliament, play role in election reformation:

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool asked the PTI leadership to return to the Parliament and play its role in election reformation then go for elections. Spreading political anarchy was not the solution of political issues, he said while talking to ptv on Monday.

He asked the PTI why it was hesitating from election reforms and said that without delimitation and elections reformations, transparent elections would not be fair and later again hue and cry would be made by the losing political partie.

Rana was of the view that PTI leadership should show political maturity by believing in political process now and resolve the political differences in political way rather to create problems for the government when it was engaged in stabilizing the country's economy besides rehabilitation process of flood effected people. It is only possible by continuity of political stability, he asserted.

/szs/zkz

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Parliament Hue From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

23 minutes ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

42 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

49 minutes ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

2 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

3 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.