Rana Maqbool asks PTI to return to Parliament, play role in election reformation:

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool asked the PTI leadership to return to the Parliament and play its role in election reformation then go for elections. Spreading political anarchy was not the solution of political issues, he said while talking to ptv on Monday.

He asked the PTI why it was hesitating from election reforms and said that without delimitation and elections reformations, transparent elections would not be fair and later again hue and cry would be made by the losing political partie.

Rana was of the view that PTI leadership should show political maturity by believing in political process now and resolve the political differences in political way rather to create problems for the government when it was engaged in stabilizing the country's economy besides rehabilitation process of flood effected people. It is only possible by continuity of political stability, he asserted.

/szs/zkz