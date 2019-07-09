Rana Mashhood appears before NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):Former Punjab minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Punjab Sports Festival corruption case.

Mashood facing inquiry into a matter related to alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival.

He was also handed over a questionnaire by the NAB officials.

The anti-graft watchdog body has also sought details of Mashhood's bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

Rana Mashood would appear before the NAB on July 22.