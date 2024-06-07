Rana Mashhood Appoints Fahad Shafiq PMYP’s Sindh Coordinator
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday appointed Fahad Shafiq as the Coordinator for the PMYP Sindh
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday appointed Fahad Shafiq as the Coordinator for the PMYP Sindh.
He expressed his confidence in Shafiq's capabilities and stated that Fahad will enhance youth development initiatives in the Sindh region.
"We are delighted to welcome Fahad Shafiq in our team. His dedication to youth empowerment and his understanding for unique challenges faced by the youth in Sindh make him an invaluable addition to our program.
We look forward to his contributions in driving positive change and providing new opportunities for the young people of Sindh, " he said.
Meanwhile, Fahad Shafiq expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I am honoured to be appointed as the Coordinator for Sindh. I am committed to working diligently to give our youth the resources and support they need to succeed. Together, we can create a brighter future for the young people of Sindh."
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana22 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held26 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee23 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain23 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day26 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction27 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM27 minutes ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit28 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership28 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali37 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC37 minutes ago