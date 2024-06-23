Rana Mashhood Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
In the meeting they discussed the progress of the ongoing projects aimed at empowering youth of the country.
They also discussed the overall political situation.
