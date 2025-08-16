Rana Mashhood Expresses Sorrow Over Flood Deaths, Vows Government Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the disaster, stated, "We stand with the affected families in this difficult time."
According to the press release, he said the government has sprang into action to provide relief to the victims of the devastating floods in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He informed that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a briefing from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and directed immediate measures to support those affected.
The government is working tirelessly to relocate victims to safe areas, with young volunteers instructed to make every possible effort for relief.
"The Government of Pakistan always stands with its people," Khan said, echoing the PML-N's commitment to supporting those in need.
As the nation mourns the loss of lives, prayers are being offered for the deceased and the injured. He further said the collapse of bridges and difficulties in adjacent areas of Kashmir are concerning, but the government remains committed to providing aid.
All Pakistanis are urged to remember the victims in their prayers.
He said the government's swift response and commitment to relief efforts have brought hope to the affected families, and the nation stands united in this hour of need.
"If there is anything needed, we are here," Khan added.
