Open Menu

Rana Mashhood Expresses Sorrow Over Flood Deaths, Vows Government Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Rana Mashhood expresses sorrow over flood deaths, vows government support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the disaster, stated, "We stand with the affected families in this difficult time."

According to the press release, he said the government has sprang into action to provide relief to the victims of the devastating floods in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He informed that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a briefing from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and directed immediate measures to support those affected.

The government is working tirelessly to relocate victims to safe areas, with young volunteers instructed to make every possible effort for relief.

"The Government of Pakistan always stands with its people," Khan said, echoing the PML-N's commitment to supporting those in need.

As the nation mourns the loss of lives, prayers are being offered for the deceased and the injured. He further said the collapse of bridges and difficulties in adjacent areas of Kashmir are concerning, but the government remains committed to providing aid.

All Pakistanis are urged to remember the victims in their prayers.

He said the government's swift response and commitment to relief efforts have brought hope to the affected families, and the nation stands united in this hour of need.

"If there is anything needed, we are here," Khan added.

Recent Stories

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

16 minutes ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

46 minutes ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

1 hour ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

11 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

14 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

15 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan